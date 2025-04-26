Bills new defensive tackle might offend Buffalo with take on blue cheese
The Buffalo Bills continue to add to the defense, moving up in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft to select Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker.
A massive prospect at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, Walker was seen as an early Day 2 pick following a great 2023 campaign. His tape wasn't as impressive in 2024, but he admitted he played injured. Perhaps he goes higher if healthy, but this was a win for the Bills.
Walker joins Wildcat teammate Maxwell Hairston, who was Buffalo's first round pick. Between Hairston and Walker, the Bills also added defensive tackle T.J. Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson.
Not only is Walker the second D-tackle, but he's also their second pick to admit he doesn't like blue cheese. Walker, however, went as far as to say it tastes like "spoiled milk."
Walker spent three seasons at Kentucky, breaking out in 2023 with 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He played through a stress fracture in his back during his final season, finishing with 37 tackles and just 1.5 sacks.
In Buffalo, he would likely line up as a 1-tech, specializing in stopping the run.
