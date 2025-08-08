Bills release wide receiver for second time to make room for former Jets kicker
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their preseason opener on Saturday against the New York Giants.
There will be several things to watch as they prepare for the regular season, but one question has already been answered. With kicker Tyler Bass dealing with an injury, the Bills needed someone to fill in for him during the preseason.
On Friday, it was announced that Caden Davis will be the one they turn to this weekend. To make way for him, the Bills released wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.
This is the second time Akharaiyi has been released by Buffalo. The undrafted rookie from Ole Miss was let go the day before training camp began. He was re-signed just four days later, but has again seen his tenure come to an end.
Davis was also undrafted out of Ole Miss and was originally signed by the New York Jets, but was waived on July 29. He was one of two players Buffalo tried out on Thursday, winning the competition with John Hoyland.
After spending three seasons at Texas A&M, Davis transferred to Ole Miss, where he was 42-of-52 on field goals and 102-of-104 on extra points. Before signing Davis, there was a chance running back Ray Davis, who handled the job during the Blue & Red Scrimmage, could be called into action.
