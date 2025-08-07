Bills’ unofficial depth chart lists RB Ray Davis at surprising second position
Ray Davis, backup running back for the Buffalo Bills. But hear me out: what about backup kicker, too?
Following his kicking efforts in last Friday’s Blue & Red open practice at Highmark Stadium, Davis has made his way onto the kicking depth chart, being listed at No. 2 behind Tyler Bass on the Bills’ first unofficial depth chart of the season.
And while he was just filling in for Bass as he was dealing with injury, Davis said that he's ready, just in case he does need to step in.
”I was a kicker in high school, so I was always telling them, ‘hey, if we ever need a guy,” said Davis following the Blue & Red practice. “It was fun to come out here and do it.”
Davis said he “wasn't nervous” and that Bass gave him some “pointers,” as he was able to chip in a kick before the record crowd at Highmark.
”I was telling everybody, whoever wanted to listen,” Davis said. “I said ‘I can kick, if y‘all need me, y’all need me.’ Let’s hope that they never need me, but if they ever do, they know I’ll be there.”
It’s crazy to even consider a high-level RB prospect like Davis kicking at some point. But knowing how powerful his legs are in that 5-foot-8, 220-pound frame, it makes a lot more sense when you think about it. That is the reality of high school: many players play a completely different secondary position that they may never compete at in college.
And Davis did not kick in college at all. But thankfully for Buffalo, he still has the skills to do so as needed. They’ll just need to make sure he's got a soccer cleat so he can really get the job done.
