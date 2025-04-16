Bills star James Cook 'rips' AFC rivals on video with popular streamer N3ON
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook might not have a long-term contract, but he’s still committed to his team.
Or maybe he just really dislikes the Bills’ top rivals.
Cook was recently seen in a video with popular streamer, N3ON, where he had NFL logos on a table in front of him. Cook sorted through to find the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins logos, and ripped them in half.
It wasn’t just the Bills’ AFC East rivals who felt his wrath. As Cook made his way back to his seat, he was handed a piece of paper with the Kansas City Chiefs logo, which he also shredded.
Interestingly enough, he didn’t tear up the New England Patriots logo, but maybe he just never saw that one.
The Bills have dominated their division with five consecutive AFC East championships. What they haven’t been able to do is get past the Chiefs.
Kansas City handed Buffalo a three-point loss in the AFC Championship Game this past season, before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cook is clearly not over the loss, and has no interest in seeing anything related to the Chiefs.
