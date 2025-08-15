Tyler Bass gets targeted return date in latest Bills' injury report
Late last month, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass sustained a pelvic injury at practice and the veteran hasn't been able to take part in any session since then.
With Bass sidelined, the Bills turned to running back Ray Davis to offer some help at practice and he even booted an extra point in preseason Week 1. Buffalo also signed kicker Caden Davis, who knocked through his lone field goal (24 yards) and extra point attempts in preseason Week 1.
Ahead of the joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott provided the latest injury update on Bass.
McDermott revealed that Bass is "moving in the right direction" in his recovery and the goal is to get him back by the final game of the preseason, which falls on Aug. 23.
"Trying to be smart and make sure we don’t have a setback and actually get him into a rhythm with the goal of him kicking at Tampa at this point," McDermott said.
McDermott added that the first step is getting Bass back on the field and having him kick from a stationary position. From there, Bass will work his way up to adding more steps until he has returned to his normal approach.
Nobody would typically worry about preseason reps for a veteran like Bass, but with his struggles last season and lengthy absence this offseason, it'll be huge to get him some kicks in live-game action next weekend.
Bass, who signed a four-year contract extension in 2023, is coming off a season in which he nailed 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts, tied for the second-lowest success rate of his career. Bass also missed a career-high five extra points (92.2 percent).
While Bass had struggles during the regular season, he did have a bounce-back showing in the playoffs by hitting all six of his field goals and all seven of his extra points.
Even still, if Bass struggles again in 2025, he could find himself on the chopping block next offseason.
