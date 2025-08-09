Individual winners from Buffalo Bills' training camp
The St. John Fisher University portion of the Buffalo Bills' training camp has come to a close, and the team faces the New York Giants in their preseason opener.
Over the past 2.5 weeks, multiple players stood out as the Bills, as a whole, struggled with injuries.
With the conclusion of training camp, Bills' reporter Maddy Glab announced her annual training camp awards, and it's time to reveal her picks.
Bills' training camp offensive MVP — QB Josh Allen
This shouldn't surprise anyone. The reports from camp and the videos we've seen were nothing short of what you would expect from the NFL's reigning MVP.
"In terms of what Josh Allen did to look like an MVP on the field in training camp, it's Allen's touch. It's Allen's understanding of Buffalo's offense," said Glab.
Bills' training camp defensive MVP — CB Christian Benford
Bills' fans know what Christian Benford means to the Bills' defense, and this could be the year that those outside of the fanbase learn who Benford is.
"The cornerback came out and set the standard for the defense in training camp practices," said Glab.
One of the things that has stood out throughout camp, and you saw it during the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, was when he came over and said a prayer with Bills rookie cornerback Max Hairston immediately after Hairston's injury.
Bills' training camp rookie MVP — DT T.J. Sanders
The Bills made Sanders their second-round selection in the NFL draft. How much he plays in the defensive line rotation in 2025 is yet to be seen, but he's shown throughout camp that he cannot be ignored and could play a vital role.
"But it looks like in ways the light is already coming on for T.J. Sanders just a couple months into being a Buffalo Bill," said Glab.
Bills' training camp most consistent offensive player — The offensive line
The Bills' offensive line has been one of the top lines in the NFL the last couple of years, and this year looks to be no different. Ranked No. 3 overall by Pro Football Focus, this unit is why signing James Cook to a long-term deal should not be a priority.
Glab adds, "When you have those five together, it just seems so easy. They talk to each other without talking. It's in their body language, it's how they operate."
Bills' training camp most consistent defensive player — DT Ed Oliver
The Bills need Oliver to be the disruptor he was in 2023, and the hope is that with better play at the 1-tech position next to him, he can be that guy again.
Glab added, "He does it in his get-off. He does it in his athletic body type that isn't one of the biggest defensive tackles, but he does it in his technique and his pass rush moves from the inside."
Bills' training camp most exciting offensive newcomer — WR Joshua Palmer
Brandon Beane signed Palmer this offseason as a free agent and is expected to provide Allen with a downfield threat. Palmer runs solid routes and knows how to gain separation, which should provide Allen with some excellent opportunities.
"He's been able to separate from defensive backs. You see Josh Allen and Palmer working together after reps, after different plays to make sure they're on the same page," said Glab.
Bills' training camp most exciting defensive newcomer — EDGE Joey Bosa
This Beane addition this offseason has the potential to be huge, but could also be a massive miss. Bosa has struggled the last few years to stay healthy, but got rolling during training camp. If he can give the Bills a strong presence off the edge, that will make everyone's life easier on the defensive side.
Glab said, "His specialty is using his arms. That's what he uses to get through the offensive line to get to the quarterback, and you saw that on occasional plays."
Bills' training camp biggest surprise — CB Tre'Davious White
If Tre'Davious White can return to some semblance of the former All-Pro player, the Bills will be stacked at the cornerback position, and it will help bring along rookie Max Hairston. Hairston will need some additional practice reps, after missing time due to his injury, and a solid, healthy White will allow the team to bring Hairston along slowly.
"Tre White has been breaking up pass after pass. He understands this defense,"\ said Glab.
Bills' training camp most improved — DE Javon Solomon
Like Bosa, if Solomon can turn a corner this season and level up his game, that will pay massive dividends for this Bills defense, which produced only 39 sacks all of last season.
Glab said, "You talk to teammates, you talk to defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, they say Javon Solomon is so much more confident in his second season. It looks like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders."
