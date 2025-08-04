Bills Central

Buffalo Bills most important training camp battle is underwhelming

The Buffalo Bills top training camp battle isn’t going to be ultra exciting.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky throws the ball with Josh Allen, Mike White and Shane Buechele looking on during Minicamp.
Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky throws the ball with Josh Allen, Mike White and Shane Buechele looking on during Minicamp. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills first preseason game is this Saturday as they take on the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.

The exhibition games might not be the most exciting, but they are always an opportunity for younger players to prove they belong on the 53-man roster. It could also help decide position battles, which is often the most entertaining part of the preseason.

For Buffalo, that might not be the case in 2025. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg identified their top position battle this year, and it’s a little underwhelming.

”Most of the Bills' 53-man roster is locked in, but who will be the quarterback behind Josh Allen (who hasn't missed a start since his rookie season) is a question mark. General manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence in last season's backup, Mitchell Trubisky, at the start of camp, but he and Mike White have shared second-team reps in practice. The preseason games could be key for this battle.” — Getzenberg, ESPN

Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White battling for the honor to backup a quarterback who doesn’t miss games isn’t exactly riveting, but it’s still important.

While Allen has been the epitome of durable, all it takes is one play for any team to find themselves leaning on their backup. Oftentimes, a dependable reserve can be the difference between making the playoffs and watching the season end prematurely.

Buffalo has to decide which one of their backups they can trust more in such a situation.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

