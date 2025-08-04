Buffalo Bills most important training camp battle is underwhelming
The Buffalo Bills first preseason game is this Saturday as they take on the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
The exhibition games might not be the most exciting, but they are always an opportunity for younger players to prove they belong on the 53-man roster. It could also help decide position battles, which is often the most entertaining part of the preseason.
For Buffalo, that might not be the case in 2025. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg identified their top position battle this year, and it’s a little underwhelming.
”Most of the Bills' 53-man roster is locked in, but who will be the quarterback behind Josh Allen (who hasn't missed a start since his rookie season) is a question mark. General manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence in last season's backup, Mitchell Trubisky, at the start of camp, but he and Mike White have shared second-team reps in practice. The preseason games could be key for this battle.” — Getzenberg, ESPN
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White battling for the honor to backup a quarterback who doesn’t miss games isn’t exactly riveting, but it’s still important.
While Allen has been the epitome of durable, all it takes is one play for any team to find themselves leaning on their backup. Oftentimes, a dependable reserve can be the difference between making the playoffs and watching the season end prematurely.
Buffalo has to decide which one of their backups they can trust more in such a situation.
