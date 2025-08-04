3 Buffalo Bills with the most to prove in preseason opener vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9, in the preseason opener for both teams.
Buffalo is coming off a fifth consecutive AFC East title and has the majority of its starters returning. That means there aren't a lot of prime jobs open, but there's still going to be plenty of intrigue as players fight for positions on the 53-man roster.
That being said, here are three players who are trying to prove they belong and need to show they can handle the pressure in Preseason Week 1.
Laviska Shenault, WR/KR
Buffalo might not have anyone who has proven to be a WR1, but they have a deep receiving corps nonetheless. With Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore on the roster, it feels as though the first five spots are set. The Bills could decide to keep six receivers, with Laviska Shenault as one of the candidates to earn that spot.
For Shenault, the key to making the roster will be his work on special teams. While it would help his case to prove he can contribute on offense, his skill as a return man is what sets him apart. He needs to prove that he's their best option in this role, which he can begin doing this weekend.
Dorian Strong, CB
Like the wide receiver position, the cornerback room is deep in Buffalo. Christian Benford is the leader of the group, and Tre'Davious White is expected to start across from him following the LCL sprain suffered by rookie Maxwell Hairston. There's also Taron Johnson, who has the nickel role locked up.
Their bench consists of players such as Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, and Ja'Marcus Ingram. That means it will be tough for Dorian Strong to crack the roster, even though he's been a standout in camp.
Strong needs to continue his strong performance in the preseason, which would prove to the coaching staff that he's just as capable in live action.
Mike White, QB
Mitchell Trubisky is currently the No. 2 quarterback behind Josh Allen, but Mike White has been making a case for himself. The former New York Jets signal-caller has had an excellent camp and has a lower salary than Trubisky.
His recent play has heated up the QB2 competition, and he can really make a push for the job with a strong showing in the preseason opener.
