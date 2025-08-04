Bills Central

3 Buffalo Bills with the most to prove in preseason opener vs. Giants

The preseason might not always produce the most exciting games, but it will still be vital for these 3 Buffalo Bills players

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White throws the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White throws the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9, in the preseason opener for both teams.

Buffalo is coming off a fifth consecutive AFC East title and has the majority of its starters returning. That means there aren't a lot of prime jobs open, but there's still going to be plenty of intrigue as players fight for positions on the 53-man roster.

RELATED: Bills urged to send James Cook to Cowboys in Micah Parsons trade package

That being said, here are three players who are trying to prove they belong and need to show they can handle the pressure in Preseason Week 1.

Laviska Shenault, WR/KR

Buffalo Bills WR Laviska Shenault avoids a blocker after a catch in position drills at training camp.
Buffalo Bills WR Laviska Shenault avoids a blocker after a catch in position drills at training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo might not have anyone who has proven to be a WR1, but they have a deep receiving corps nonetheless. With Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore on the roster, it feels as though the first five spots are set. The Bills could decide to keep six receivers, with Laviska Shenault as one of the candidates to earn that spot.

RELATED: Bills' top wide receiver suffers practice injury that's 'gonna take some time'

For Shenault, the key to making the roster will be his work on special teams. While it would help his case to prove he can contribute on offense, his skill as a return man is what sets him apart. He needs to prove that he's their best option in this role, which he can begin doing this weekend.

Dorian Strong, CB

Virginia Tech Hokies CB Dorian Strong celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half against Duke.
Virginia Tech Hokies CB Dorian Strong celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half against Duke. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Like the wide receiver position, the cornerback room is deep in Buffalo. Christian Benford is the leader of the group, and Tre'Davious White is expected to start across from him following the LCL sprain suffered by rookie Maxwell Hairston. There's also Taron Johnson, who has the nickel role locked up.

Their bench consists of players such as Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, and Ja'Marcus Ingram. That means it will be tough for Dorian Strong to crack the roster, even though he's been a standout in camp.

Strong needs to continue his strong performance in the preseason, which would prove to the coaching staff that he's just as capable in live action.

Mike White, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White throws a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White throws a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mitchell Trubisky is currently the No. 2 quarterback behind Josh Allen, but Mike White has been making a case for himself. The former New York Jets signal-caller has had an excellent camp and has a lower salary than Trubisky.


His recent play has heated up the QB2 competition, and he can really make a push for the job with a strong showing in the preseason opener.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News