NFL analyst gives Buffalo Bills' rookie unfortunate label following preseason

Buffalo Bills' rookie CB Maxwell Hairston heads into the regular season with more questions than answers.

Randy Gurzi

Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have high hopes for rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to prove he's a starting-caliber player just yet.

Hairston, who turned heads with his 4.28-second time in the 40-yard dash, suffered a knee injury during training camp. Hairston was fortunate to avoid a season-ending injury, but he was still unable to play in the preseason, and it's unknown when he will return.

That's why it's not a surprise that Hairston wasn't named a preseason winner by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner. He was at least mentioned by Baumgardner, however, who placed Hairston in his "We'll see" category.

Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hairston has been off the field since spraining his knee during a practice in late July," Baumgardner wrote.

While the label is understandable, it's also unfortunate for the Bills. They hoped to find some playmakers at the position, but instead are scrambling to field a starting unit.

In addition to Hairston being out, Buffalo also has concerns about veteran Tre'Davious White, who suffered a lower leg injury near the end of preseason. If he were to miss time, the Bills would rely on the CB4 spot as the starter opposite Christian Benford.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

