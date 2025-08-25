NFL analyst gives Buffalo Bills' rookie unfortunate label following preseason
The Buffalo Bills have high hopes for rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to prove he's a starting-caliber player just yet.
Hairston, who turned heads with his 4.28-second time in the 40-yard dash, suffered a knee injury during training camp. Hairston was fortunate to avoid a season-ending injury, but he was still unable to play in the preseason, and it's unknown when he will return.
That's why it's not a surprise that Hairston wasn't named a preseason winner by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner. He was at least mentioned by Baumgardner, however, who placed Hairston in his "We'll see" category.
"Hairston has been off the field since spraining his knee during a practice in late July," Baumgardner wrote.
While the label is understandable, it's also unfortunate for the Bills. They hoped to find some playmakers at the position, but instead are scrambling to field a starting unit.
In addition to Hairston being out, Buffalo also has concerns about veteran Tre'Davious White, who suffered a lower leg injury near the end of preseason. If he were to miss time, the Bills would rely on the CB4 spot as the starter opposite Christian Benford.
