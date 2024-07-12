WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen creates hilariously awkward live TV moment at golf tournament
If Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen weren’t so good at hurdling defenders and chucking the ball 80 yards over their heads, he’d likely be a pretty good sitcom actor.
He’s put his genuine personality and comedic chops on display time and time again throughout his professional career, just recently showcasing his natural humor again at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe. A Sacramento-based news anchor approached Allen while live on air, and the quarterback reacted exactly how one would expect—by asking “Are we live?” before starting awkwardly into the camera.
You can watch the clip below:
Allen eventually dropped the bit, expressing excitement about competing in the American Century Championship before discussing High Noon consumption.
Related: Dolphins TE takes ruthless shots at Buffalo: 'That's got to be the worst place you can be in the world'
Buffalo fans have grown well aware of Allen’s penchant for niche comedy over the past several years, as he frequently stars in the team’s esoterically humorous TikTok posts. He did his best Andy Dwyer impression for the team’s 2024 schedule release video, taking up residence in ‘The Pit’ (the construction site of the Bills’ new stadium) to unveil Buffalo’s upcoming slate.
Allen’s humor is an extension of his overall authenticity, something companies have taken note of in recent years. He’s become one of the most marketed players in the NFL, appearing in advertisements for products like Pepsi, Paramount+, and Gatorade. He’s also rumored to star in an upcoming Pepsi commercial promoting Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, a historical epic set to hit theaters this November.
Fortunately for the Buffalo faithful, Allen does not actually act as he did in this clip when the bright lights of the NFL season are on; he’s objectively one of the league’s best signal-callers, totaling over 40 touchdowns in an NFL-record four straight seasons. He’s led the Bills to five straight postseason appearances, something he’ll look to again do with a retooled roster this fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —