What did we learn from Josh Allen and Bills offense in 2024?
On April 3rd, 2024, the Bills announced they finalized a trade sending All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Gabe Davis was also gone from the Bills receiver corps via free agency. Khalil Shakir was the only receiver who had caught a pass from Josh Allen in a regular season game heading into the 2024 season.
The Bills also made adjustments to the offensive line, deciding to part ways with Mitch Morse, moving Connor McGovern to center, and placing David Edwards at guard. Newcomers Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel came on board via free agency and rookie Keon Coleman was expected to round out the team's top four receivers. The various moves on offense led many fans and media to question how good the Bills offense would be.
There were concerns about whether Allen would take a step back in terms of production without a proven elite receiver. Would the offensive line be as good in 2024 as in 2025? Would the Bills offense be good enough to get them back to the playoffs, let alone another division title? All those questions were answered in a big way in 2024.
We learned that Josh Allen belongs among the elite quarterbacks
Despite the offensive changes, Josh Allen recorded his fifth consecutive season of 40-plus touchdowns, led a Bills offense that set a team record for points scored, and won his first MVP, a first for a Bills player since running back Thurman Thomas won the award in 1991. Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Adding another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He added several "firsts" and "only" to his career resume. In some ways, this was a legacy-defining season, accomplishing what he did, with what he had on offense.
We learned that James Cook is one of the top running backs in the league
James Cook turned in another stellar performance in 2024, becoming the first Bills running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since LeSean McCoy did it in 2016 and 2017. Cook finished the year with 1,009 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. He added 32 receptions, 258 yards, and two more touchdowns through the air. 2025 is Cook's final year on his rookie contract and Brandon Beane has a tough decision to either pay him or let him walk after next season.
We learned the Bills offensive line is a top five unit
In 2023, the Bills' offensive line was considered a top-ten group by most standards, but with the changes along the line, this was a question mark heading into the 2024 season. Not only was the line solid again, but they took a step up, several steps. They made life easy for the Bills running backs, and protected Allen better than any line, allowing only 16 sacks, the fewest in the league. The team recently re-signed their "sixth man" on the line in Alec Anderson, locking in the same group for the 2025 season.