What is Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's record in cold weather and snow games
Josh Allen's and the Buffalo Bills home stadium is in Orchard Park, NY, just 10 miles from downtown Buffalo NY. Highmark Stadium, just a few miles from gorgeous Lake Erie, turns frigid in January.
The average temperature in Orchard Park N.Y. in January is a high of 30°F and a low of 19°F. Average January snowfall in Buffalo is 19 inches.
Expected weather for Sunday's Divisional Ravens-Bills Matchup
The weather for Sunday night is expected to be cold! An front of arctic air is approaching the Great Lakes region and will bring widespread cold and lake effect snow.
For the 6:30 p.m. game time, temperatures will be in the low teens, with a negative wind chill. There is more than a 50% chance of snow. As the game progresses into the evening, temperatures will drop into the low single digits with negative windchill.
How do Josh Allen and the Bills play in cold weather?
Although Allen is from the Fresno, California area, he went to college at the University at Wyoming, which meant playing in cold weather and snow games. The 6-5, 237lb quarterback is built for cold weather games with his unique mix of size, speed and his ability to both pass and run for yards and touchdowns.
Perhaps the best game of Allen's career was in a frigid seven degree AFC wild-card game against the New England Patriots in January 2022, when Allen played magnificently, completing 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns. The wind chill made it feel like minus-4 Fahrenheit.
The Bills are 14-2 under Sean McDermott when the temperature is under 32 degrees. That’s the best record in the NFL since 1991.
Given this is Allen's home field, and the Bills have been a perennial playoff contender during his seven year NFL career, how has Allen played in cold weather games in his career?
Answer: VERY GOOD.
Allen's Bills are 14-2 in games where the temperature has fallen below 32 degrees.
Offensive game plans adjust when its cold, resulting in less passing and more rushing. This also suits Allen's capabilities. He rushed for 512 yards this year with 12 touchdowns, including a 26 yard touchdown run against the defending Superbowl Champion Chiefs in December. Allen became the first QB in NFL history with 6+ rushing TDs in 7 consecutive seasons and recently tied Thurman Thomas, a running back, for the most rushing touchdowns in Buffalo franchise history at 65. This season Allen became the first player all-time with at least two TD passes & two rushing TDs in consecutive games.
Conclusion: Josh Allen's game is built to excel in cold weather games. The results back that up.
