Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer heavily critical about his time with Dolphins
In need of help at safety, the Buffalo Bills turned to a familiar face.
On Wednesday, it was announced that they signed Jordan Poyer, who spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, Poyer played for the Bills for seven years and is happy to be back home.
Not only does he feel comfortable in Western New York, but Poyer apparently didn't enjoy his time with Miami. While speaking with reporters following his first practice back with the team, he said to "put an asterisk" next to his stint with the Dolphins, calling it a "hard year."
"It was a hard year," Poyer said. "Even being in Miami last year, I was paying attention to everything that was going on here."
Poyer was paying attention to the Bills while Buffalo was likely paying attention to him. As they struggled to stop opposing offenses, Poyer continued to play well with 98 tackles and three pass defenses.
At 34 years old, Poyer isn't the same player he was during his prime, but he's still an upgrade over the current safeties in Buffalo, which is why this signing has been met with such praise.