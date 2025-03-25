3 potential draft night trades that set Bills up for success
The 2025 NFL Draft might be the most critical for the Buffalo Bills, who are in pursuit of their first Super Bowl. First, however, they need to find the necessary talent to get there.
Buffalo will have some options as the Bills are holders of 10 draft picks this year. They have three picks in the first two rounds, which opens the door for trades to be made in Round 1,
With how pivotal it is for the Bills to have a solid offseason, all the pressure is on general manager Brandon Beane and crew to find the best talent to help the team this year. Trades could be made to help Buffalo finally get over the hump and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.
TRADE PROPOSAL 1
Bills receive pick No. 27, pick No. 136
Ravens receive pick No. 30, pick No. 56
In many of the released mock drafts, Detroit is on the prowl to pick up a defensive lineman. That leaves Buffalo in a tough spot to attack ahead of them and try to grab one before the Lions do.
Baltimore wouldn't mind having another second-round pick to move up to since they have 11 already entering the draft. They can afford to lose a fourth-round pick if it means it can help them grab a high second-round pick.
Buffalo would now have three fourth-round picks, which would help them get back into the third round since they don't have one. A trade-up into the third round means the Bills will have picks in the first, second, and third rounds, which is key in finding those depth players on defense or a sleeper speedy receiver.
TRADE PROPOSAL 2
Bills receive pick No. 33, pick No. 67
Browns receive pick No. 30
Another draft strategy for Buffalo could be to move down in the NFL Draft to add more draft picks within the first two rounds, which are the most important. There is a chance they might lose out on guys like Maxwell Hairston or Kenneth Grant. If those guys are gone, the Bills might as well move down.
Cleveland needs to retool the franchise, as they most likely go quarterback in the first round. Finding the best talent in Round 1 would help them, so grabbing another first-rounder and giving up a second-round pick is not a bad idea for the Browns.
That would leave Buffalo with three second-round picks and plenty of options to pick good-caliber backups on the defensive line and secondary. If the Bills have a chance to still find some starters and move down just three spots and pick up an extra pick to do so, it's worth it for the team to go for it.
TRADE PROPOSAL 3
Bills receive pick No. 19, pick No. 157
Buccaneers receive pick No. 30, pick No. 56, pick No. 109
Buffalo needs to make a bold move up in the draft if it is serious about getting a defensive tackle or edge rusher to help with depth. Teams like the Steelers, Packers, and Lions, who have all been projected to go defensive line ahead of them, are ahead of them.
The Buccaneers are desperate for draft picks, as they only have six going into the draft. Tampa Bay needs to get younger quickly so picking up an extra draft pick while moving up in the first round will help.
A benefit for the Bills is that having an extra second-round pick in the draft gives him leverage to move up if they like a prospect in this year's draft. While holding on to both second-round picks will ensure Buffalo of landing a defensive lineman and a cornerback, getting talent that can help now is the best way to make that aggressive push to win a Super Bowl.
