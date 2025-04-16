Bills named candidates to make Day 1 trade to draft Rasul Douglas replacement
One thing that Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has never been afraid of is to make a significant trade in the NFL Draft.
Last season, the Bills traded back with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to pick up more picks. Beane will make moves in the first round of a draft if it means it works out better for the team in the future.
Buffalo enters the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 selections, three coming in the first two rounds. That gives them enough assets that if they wanted to make a move in the draft, they can do it without taking a hit in finding quality players later in the draft.
There are experts that believe the Bills could make a bold move in the first round to get them further up the picks.
ESPN's Field Yates shared his list of the teams most likely to trade up and down in the first round of the NFL Draft. Yates likes Buffalo to move up in the NFL Draft to get a cornerback.
"Buffalo's list of needs is short in comparison to almost every other NFL team -- it has one of the league's more elite rosters. But the Bills do need help at cornerback -- they allowed the NFL's fifth-worst completion percentage last season (68.5%), Rasul Douglas is still unsigned, and there's a question mark opposite Christian Benford."
"Because of injuries to East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. (ACL) and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (hip), there may not be as much cornerback action in the first round. Still, Buffalo could be motivated to move up in a number of different ways for one of the top players at the position. Names that I have circled that could make sense: Michigan's Will Johnson (major move up), Texas' Jahdae Barron (likely would require sliding into the teens), Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston (probably the 20s) and perhaps even Ole Miss' Trey Amos (likely only a few spots)."
"General manager Brandon Beane has traded up in the first round four times during his tenure in Buffalo."
Amos and Revel have already spoken with the Bills during visits before the NFL Draft. Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong is another cornerback the team has visited with.
Buffalo has also been projected to target the defensive line and wide receiver in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Running back has also been discussed as a pick in the second to fourth rounds.
The extra second-round pick gives the Bills leverage to move up if they want to, and they should be aggressive with big aspirations to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
