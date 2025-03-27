ESPN goes heavy on defense for Bills in 7-round mock draft
With many expecting the Buffalo Bills to go defense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it's a matter of how often the draft experts think the Bills will pick defensive prospects.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller dove into a full seven-round mock draft, selecting picks for all 32 teams. In this mock draft, Miller has Buffalo picking defense in seven of their 10 picks.
Here's how he thinks the Bills will pick throughout the 2025 NFL Draft:
Round 1, Pick 30: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
"The Bills were more aggressive this offseason than a year ago, locking up in-house talent (wide receiver Khalil Shakir) while bringing in free agents (edge rusher Joey Bosa). But Buffalo needs more help in the secondary, and Amos is one of my guys in this draft. He has size (6-1, 195 pounds) and speed (4.43 in the 40) and it shows on tape. He executes in-phase coverage and has the skills to be an exceptional press-cover cornerback. Amos bounced around in college (Ole Miss was his third school) and is a bit raw, but he's a playmaker who notched three interceptions last season. He has the potential to be the Bills' future CB1 and a long-term building block."
This approach differs slightly from what many other experts have been saying, with Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant being the most popular first-round pick. Many draft experts expect the Bills to select either a cornerback or a defensive lineman in the first round.
Amos had a career-high in interceptions for the Rebels last year with three. He also hit career-bests in tackles (50) and pass deflections (13). If the Bills are looking for a formidable replacement for Rasul Douglas, Amos can develop into that guy.
Round 2, Pick 56: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
"The Bills go two-for-two on SEC defensive backs (Trey Amos was their first-rounder), getting a safety with awesome instincts and coverage recognition. Mukuba thrived as a deep safety this past season, grabbing five interceptions and showing playmaking ability. He hits harder than his 5-foot-11, 186-pound size suggests and has closing speed (4.45 in the 40) with fast processing skills. He's the rare safety who is aggressive but poised enough to not to take himself out of plays or bite on misdirection. Mukuba could serve as a reserve behind Damar Hamlin early on."
The 22-year-old Clemson transfer was the hero in Texas' playoff game against Arizona State, catching the game-sealing interception. Mukuba nabbed five interceptions on the season while racking up 69 tackles and seven pass deflections.
Hamlin re-signed with the team and Taylor Rapp is slotted for the other safety position. Cole Bishop adds depth, but Mukuba is a playmaker who can find himself in the starting lineup with time to develop his skills.
Round 2, Pick 62: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
"With quarterback Josh Allen getting a big-money extension, drafting young players for him to throw to is smart roster management. Higgins is a true X receiver at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and has the ability to consistently win on breaking routes underneath. Put him in the offense with Khalil Shakir in the slot and Keon Coleman working outside and the Bills have a trio of young, talented players for Allen."
Higgins has been Iowa State's top pass-catching target over the last two years, catching 140 passes for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last year was his best season with 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.
The Bills have an undersized receiving corps with only two receivers who are more than six feet, one inch tall. Higgins gives them height on the outside, and another guy for Allen to develop with that keeps these receivers together for years to gel together,
Rest of Seven-Round Mock Draft Picks
- Round 4, Pick 109: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina
- Round 4, Pick 132: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
- Round 5, Pick 169: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
- Round 5, Pick 170: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
- Round 5, Pick 173: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
- Round 6, Pick 177: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick 206: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
Buffalo finally gets some help on the defensive line with an edge rusher in round four and a defensive tackle in round five. Kyle Kennard and Vernon Broughton wouldn't be day-one starters. Still, they would provide the team with much-needed depth on the line with new signees Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi serving their six-game suspensions for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Another notable player Miller has the Bills drafting is Kansas running back Devin Neal. With questions surrounding the potential extension of James Cook, Neal would be seen as a safety net in case negotiations with Cook go sideways.
