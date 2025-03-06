Prospect’s tremendous slide becomes Bills' gain in latest NFL Mock Draft
The Buffalo Bills could use another weapon on offense as they continue to try to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. That’s led to several mock drafts pinpointing wide receivers at pick No. 30.
Names such as Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden have been identified as potential targets but, a recent 2025 NFL mock draft from Bryan Fischer of SI has a new name — Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
McMillan went into the 2025 NFL Combine widely viewed as the No. 1 wideout in the class. That’s changed following rumors that scouts had concerns about his game.
This has led to a slide for the 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout, but seeing him on the board at No. 30 is unusual. That said, he would offer a huge boost to the Bills’ offense.
“Josh Allen is likely to get at least one key weapon out of this draft, and McMillan represents tremendous value late in the first round with his ability to post up and snag those balls Allen throws up for grabs.” — Fischer, SI
Allen, who won the 2024 NFL MVP Award would benefit greatly from the addition of McMillian. The Arizona product had 213 receptions for 3,423 yards with 26 touchdowns in three seasons.
He’s a game-changer who is unlikely to remain on the board long enough for the Bills to bring him in, but if Fischer is correct and it plays out this way, Buffalo needs to sprint to turn his card in.
