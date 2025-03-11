Former 10-sack Bills' starting DE available again after 49ers release vet
One year after moving on from the Buffalo Bills, defensive end Leonard Floyd must again find a new team.
The San Francisco 49ers, who signed Floyd to a two-year contract reportedly worth $20 million last offseason, released the veteran edge rusher on Tuesday after one season of service in Santa Clara.
If the price is right, one would think the Bills would be interested in a potential reunion with Floyd, who has had more than 8.0 sacks six years in a row. He recorded 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits over 17 games for San Francisco in 2024.
As a Bill in 2023, Floyd accounted for a team-high 10.5 sacks for the second time in his career. He has totaled 66.5 sacks over nine NFL seasons.
Buffalo was unable to replicate Floyd's production in 2024. As a unit, the Bills dropped from 3rd overall in sack percentage (9.78) down to 23rd overall (6.75) after Floyd's departure, and general manager Brandon Beane is presumably targeting edge rusher help this offseason as a result. Head coach Sean McDermott has repeatedly proclaimed the importance of being able to generate pressure on the passer with only four rushers per snap.
RELATED: Bills' free agency tracker: who signed? who re-signed? who left?
The Bills already announced the release of future Hall-of-Fame defensive end Von Miller, who turned into more of a situational pass rusher in the wake of his 2022 ACL tear. On Monday, the Bills reportedly agreed to terms with Los Angeles Rams' versatile defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, who has lined up both on the edge and on the interior.
Despite being on the other side of 30, Floyd's durability remains remarkably strong. He has not missed a regular season game in any of the past seven seasons.
