Potential upgrades for Bills' young wide receiver room
The 2025 Buffalo Bills wide receivers look to be in good shape as a whole, but there are some imperfections amongst the group.
Entering the offseason, the unit saw Mack Hollins walked to the Patriots, and Amari Cooper is still a free agent. Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. signed with the team last week to help add in some much-needed speed to the unit.
There are concerns that the group may still be below par. The Bills receivers are undersized and lack a veteran presence outside of Curtis Samuel.
Who can the Bills bring in to help the room get stronger? Here's a look at three free agents who might be able to fill in the void.
Keenan Allen
With D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze commanding attention from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, veteran receiver Keenan Allen got lost somewhat in the shuffle. He still nabbed 70 balls for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for a solid season, but underperforming for his standards.
Allen remains available in free agency after the Bears decided not to re-sign him. He has had a storied career, with six 1,000-yard seasons and six Pro Bowl selections.
If Allen joined the Bills, he would become the third tallest receiver of the group and could step in as one of the top three receivers. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman would be their place as number one and two, but Allen could be one of the outside receivers with Coleman with Shakir in the slot to make what would be a solid group.
Amari Cooper
Why not bring back the guy that knows the Bills system well already? Cooper had a less-than-impressive short tenure with Buffalo after the team traded for him earlier in the season. Cooper caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
The 30-year-old wide receiver still has a great career consisting of seven 1,000-yard seasons and five Pro Bowl appearances with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Browns. There is still room in the tank left for Cooper to flourish in his career at a younger age than people might think.
One benefit of bringing Cooper back is that he's already familiar with Joe Brady's offense and has a connection with Josh Allen. Cooper could be brought back on a cheaper deal since there hasn't been as much of a market for him. It might be worth it to bring back Cooper and get a full year in the offensive system under his belt.
Stefon Diggs
The best years of Stefon Diggs' career came when he was playing with Allen and the Bills. An injury in the middle of the year derailed him, playing in just eight games. Diggs was massively productive during his short time on the field for the Texans though as he racked up 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
His four-year run with the Bills was memorable as he made the Pro Bowl in all four years and was named an AP All-Pro twice. Diggs' best season was his first in Buffalo in 2020 when he had career highs in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) while catching eight touchdowns.
He recently changed his social media profile to show all his Bills photos again, which, if there are people who read between the lines, suggests he might be open to returning. His market has not been much, as he could be targeting a potential return to Houston, but adding him to the Bills' offense only improves it and gives Allen his favorite passing target back.
