'Grateful' guest Sean McDermott summarizes Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding
It's not known if he made the A list, but Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was amongst those who experienced quarterback Josh Allen's wedding in person.
Set for his ninth season leading the Bills, McDermott confirmed his attendance while speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's minicamp practice in Orchard Park.
"I was very grateful to be there," said McDermott 10 days after the May 31 ceremony that took place in California.
McDermott was part of a seemingly large Bills' contingent that showed up to support their quarterback on a monumental occasion. Tight end Dawson Knox, right tackle Spencer Brown and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky were all photographed wearing matching tuxedos and standing behind Allen as he kissed bride Hailee Steinfeld.
In what appeared to be a traditional outdoor ceremony at a private venue in the celebrity couple's home state, Allen and Steinfeld officially tied the knot only about six months after their announced engagement.
"It was what you'd expect of a wedding, great to see. Two really special families coming together," said McDermott.
While Allen is known for his prowess as a gridiron warrior, Steinfeld is currently one of the hottest names in Hollywood at the moment. The actress starred in the springtime blockbuster "Sinners," which enjoyed a massive opening weekend in April.
