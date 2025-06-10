Bills Central

Bills' lovestruck QB Josh Allen describes fondness for bride Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills' newlywed starting quarterback provided a glimpse into his relationship with wife Hailee Steinfeld

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award, signed a new $330 million contract and married renowned actress Hailee Steinfeld — all within a matter of months.

Despite the whirlwind, the 29-year-old Allen looked no different, other than the wedding band on his left ring finger, when the Bills opened June minicamp on Tuesday.

Allen formally spoke to reporters following the June 10 practice in Orchard Park, and, naturally, his May 31 wedding emerged as a topic. In terms of where his nuptials rank amongst the multiple lifetime milestones that he's experienced since February, the quarterback left no ambiguity.

"They've all been big none other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff," said Allen.

Allen and Steinfeld officially announced their engagement during the Bills' bye week this past season, and the attention surrounding the celebrity couple grew immensely as the two achieved remarkable feats in their respective careers. While Allen set multiple NFL records en-route to becoming Buffalo's first MVP recipient since 1991, Steinfeld starred in the blockbuster film "Sinners," which enjoyed a massive opening weekend at the box office in April.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfel
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, after a private ceremony in California, Allen and Steinfeld appear to be living happily ever after.

"That was the most important decision I'll make it my life, and I made the right one," said Allen.

