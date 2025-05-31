Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding rehearsal photos spark buzz on social media
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been rather tight-lipped about his wedding plans with Hailee Steinfeld, but his teammates haven't been. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins let it slip that the couple was set to get married on May 31.
While we haven't seen anything from the actual wedding, photos from their rehearsal have made the rounds online.
MORE: Bills' WR Elijah Moore has already discovered that Buffalo is built different
Steinfeld was seen in a white mini-dress while Allen rocked a tan suit. Of course, with it being a warm season, Allen went without a tie.
Allen and Steinfeld are a legitimate power couple with the Buffalo quarterback coming off his first NFL MVP award. He's also one of the highest-paid players in the game, which is impressive given the lack of attention he received heading into the NCAA.
Steinfeld has been acting since the age of 10 and was part of the popular Disney+ series, Hawkeye. Her latest film, Sinners, has been one of the top movies of 2025.
Here's to wishing nothing but happiness to the young couple.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —