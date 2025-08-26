Bills Central

It's time for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' Episode 4

Another "Hard Knocks" Tuesday is upon us as the documentary series continues to follow the Buffalo Bills throughout the summer. Here are how-to-watch details.

Ralph Ventre

The NFL Hard Knocks film crew film players arriving on the field during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
The NFL Hard Knocks film crew film players arriving on the field during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will name a 53-man roster only hours before the latest "Hard Knocks" episode becomes available.

The five-part documentary series, which concludes on September 2, will seemingly reach a climax at some point in Episode 4, which airs Tuesday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming on HBO Max).

The drama appeared to tick up a notch during Episode 3, which ended with narrator Liev Schreiber ominously saying, "If the Bills want a sixth straight division title, they've got to get it right. That means cuts. Hard choices are coming."

The third episode's final scenes were from the Bills' preseason dud against the Chicago Bears. In the last clip, the Bills bus is shown pulling away from Solider Field after the 38-0 shutout loss.

Buffalo's response to the August 17 shellacking will likely be a focus of Episode 4 in some capacity.

Between the final week of training camp and the August 23 preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are plenty of stories to tell with the fates of players like Jimmy Ciarlo and KJ Hamler, who starred in prior episodes, of significant interest.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White's status is also something to look for during Tuesday's episode. The affable veteran, who has been highlighted in two of the first three episodes, suffered a lower body injury.

'Hard Knocks' Episode Schedule

Episode 1 — Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm ET
Watch on HBO Max

Episode 2 — Aug. 12. at 9:00 pm ET
Watch on HBO Max

Episode 3 — Aug. 19 at 9:00 pm ET
Watch on HBO Max

Episode 4 — Aug. 26 at 9:00 pm ET
Watch on HBO Max

Episode 5 — Sep. 2 at 9:00 pm ET
Watch on HBO Max

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

