It's time for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' Episode 4
The Buffalo Bills will name a 53-man roster only hours before the latest "Hard Knocks" episode becomes available.
The five-part documentary series, which concludes on September 2, will seemingly reach a climax at some point in Episode 4, which airs Tuesday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming on HBO Max).
The drama appeared to tick up a notch during Episode 3, which ended with narrator Liev Schreiber ominously saying, "If the Bills want a sixth straight division title, they've got to get it right. That means cuts. Hard choices are coming."
The third episode's final scenes were from the Bills' preseason dud against the Chicago Bears. In the last clip, the Bills bus is shown pulling away from Solider Field after the 38-0 shutout loss.
Buffalo's response to the August 17 shellacking will likely be a focus of Episode 4 in some capacity.
Between the final week of training camp and the August 23 preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are plenty of stories to tell with the fates of players like Jimmy Ciarlo and KJ Hamler, who starred in prior episodes, of significant interest.
Cornerback Tre'Davious White's status is also something to look for during Tuesday's episode. The affable veteran, who has been highlighted in two of the first three episodes, suffered a lower body injury.
