Bills' defense won't have to worry about two key Ravens players in Week 1

TE Isaiah Likely and FB Patrick Ricard were both listed as OUT on Baltimore's Friday injury report.

Alex Brasky

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
While the Buffalo Bills deal with injuries to starting cornerback Tre’Davious White (doubtful-groin) and kicker Tyler Bass (groin), Buffalo’s Week 1 opponent is dealing with a couple of critical losses of their own.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) were both listed as OUT on the Ravens’ Friday injury report, leaving two significant holes on the Baltimore offense entering Sunday’s season opener.

Likely sustained a fractured foot in late July and has been out ever since. Reports from earlier in the week speculated that he would at least miss the season opener. Meanwhile Ricard sustained his injury in mid-August, which has left him sidelined for multiple weeks, too.

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) looks on during an NFL OTAs / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Both players were significant factors in Baltimore’s offensive attack in this past January’s Divisional Round matchup between Buffalo and the Ravens, with Likely leading the way with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown during his team’s postseason defeat. Earlier in the season, he finished with one catch for 26 yards during the Ravens’ Week 4 win over the Bills.

Ricard is equally as important to Baltimore’s offense, but more so in the running game, where he serves as the lead blocker for running back Derrick Henry. Per Erik Turner of Cover 1, with Ricard on the field, the Ravens have averaged 5.8 yards per rush on lead plays against the Bills since 2023.

The fullback’s absence on Sunday will end his consecutive games played streak at 51.

Without Likely, expect the Ravens to feature a heavy dose of Mark Andrews at tight end, while fellow TE Charlie Kolar may play a role both in helping to replace Likely and Ricard on Sunday. 

It won’t be a smooth transition for Baltimore to fill the void left by both players, as the Ravens were last in the league in 2024 in terms of their usage of 11 personnel, which features one tight end, one running back, and three wide receivers on the field. Without Likely and Ricard, expect the Ravens to undergo a shift in the way they play offensively compared to what we have seen from them in the past against the Bills.

Elsewhere, Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander does not have an injury designation entering Sunday’s game. Alexander had been dealing with a knee injury, which had kept him out for several weeks, but he appears fully healthy and is ready to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Published |Modified
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

