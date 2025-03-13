Bills Central

Josh Allen ‘hates’ that his WR signed with Bills' division rival

Josh Allen spoke with the media as he shared his thoughts on his former teammate Mack Hollins signing with division rival New England Patriots.

Bills Josh Allen chats with Mack Hollins.
Bills Josh Allen chats with Mack Hollins.
All good things must end, and Josh Allen sees that in the case of former Buffalo Bills' wide receiver, Mack Hollins, who heads north to the divisional rival New England Patriots in free agency.

On the first day of free agency, Hollins secured a new contract with the Patriots. He is getting a two-year deal worth $8.4 million, and the Patriots could pay Hollins up to $10.4 million with incentives.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Allen gave his respect to Hollins despite the fact that he chose the hated Patriots.

"Super sad to see Mack go. I know he was kind of a fan favorite as well as a favorite in the locker room. I'm very happy for him and what he got. Hate that he's a division rival now but it's the game that we play."

Hollins played only one season with the Bills but did not miss a single game. He caught 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

There were plenty of moments throughout Hollins' short time that quickly made him a fan favorite, from going barefoot to the stadium to calling people eating soup "soft." His down to earth demeanor and toughness made him a perfect fit in Buffalo.

Allen relied on Hollins in goal line situations and could trust to throw him the football. While some might have thought he could get lost in the "everybody eats" offense, Hollins led the team in touchdown catches and was fourth in receiving yards and receptions.

It will pain Bills fans and his former teammates to see him in a Patriots uniform, but he made more impact in just one year in Buffalo than most players have in recent memory. Hollins will be remember fondly and cheered for by Bills Mafia, except when New England and Buffalo face off.

