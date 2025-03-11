Josh Allen’s new contract baffled Fox analyst
While Buffalo Bills fans were excited to have Josh Allen locked in a new contract through 2030, not everyone in the media felt the same.
On Monday’s episode of the FS1 show “Breakfast Ball,” Craig Carton was confused about the move and questioned why the Bills made it when he had four years remaining on his previous deal.
“He’s under contract at a huge number. I’m trying to figure out what the Bills gain because it’s not cap space this year. I did the numbers. It’s a $40 million-something hit against their cap this year. So why did they need to give Josh Allen more money now? And there’s no answer so don’t come up with one. We just move on. There’s no answer.”
Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year, $330 million contract extension with an NFL record $250 million guaranteed. What Carton might not know is that this contract helps the Bills open cap space in 2025.
The new deal for Allen is expected to help save them money in 2025 to open cap space to sign other players. While the details on how much Buffalo saves, most teams that offer an extension is to help the organization short term to save them money.
Another added benefit to signing Allen now versus later when his contract is up is the Bills will avoid having to pay more money. Fans already saw in the last year how it hurts teams with examples being the Cowboys having to pay a high price for Dak Prescott and the Bengals stuck with having to make Ja’Marr Chase the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason.
Allen had a strong 2024 season that included getting engaged to his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld and winning the NFL’s MVP. In the last two weeks, Allen has signed a deal with Skydance Sports to create unscripted and scripted content and now the new contract with the Bills.
Carton might be in the minority with Allen’s extension as this only serves as a win-win for the Bills and Allen.
