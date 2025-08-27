Buffalo Bills' fan trolls Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement with epic Photoshop
The NFL and entertainment world collided once again on Tuesday as Kansas City Chiefs tight end and superstar Taylor Swift announced their engagement.
As expected, their announcement took center stage, even with teams trimming their rosters to 53 players. Even one Buffalo Bills' fan got in on the fun, with an epic photoshop troll.
On Instagram, Bluemonkmike photoshopped Buffalo quarterback, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen hurdling over the happy couple.
Allen has become one of the most dominant passers in the league, but he still makes some of his most impressive plays with his legs. In fact, he’s tied with Thurman Thomas for the franchise record in rushing touchdowns, scoring 65 in just seven seasons.
There’s also no shortage of highlight reels where he hurdles over defenders, including multiple against the Chiefs.
Of course, what really matters is beating Kansas City in the postseason. Until Buffalo can do that, the Chiefs will continue to get the last laugh.
That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still enjoy this comical work.
