Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' fan trolls Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement with epic Photoshop

Even Buffalo Bills fans got in on the fun with the engagement announcement for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Randy Gurzi

Kansas City Chiefs fans hold fathead signs of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the game against the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs fans hold fathead signs of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the game against the Denver Broncos. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL and entertainment world collided once again on Tuesday as Kansas City Chiefs tight end and superstar Taylor Swift announced their engagement.

As expected, their announcement took center stage, even with teams trimming their rosters to 53 players. Even one Buffalo Bills' fan got in on the fun, with an epic photoshop troll.

MORE: Three Bills players still in danger of being released after NFL cutdown day

On Instagram, Bluemonkmike photoshopped Buffalo quarterback, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen hurdling over the happy couple.

Allen has become one of the most dominant passers in the league, but he still makes some of his most impressive plays with his legs. In fact, he’s tied with Thurman Thomas for the franchise record in rushing touchdowns, scoring 65 in just seven seasons.

There’s also no shortage of highlight reels where he hurdles over defenders, including multiple against the Chiefs.

MORE: Bills bring former All-Pro safety back to Buffalo after one year in South Florida

Of course, what really matters is beating Kansas City in the postseason. Until Buffalo can do that, the Chiefs will continue to get the last laugh.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still enjoy this comical work.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News