Buffalo Bills dubbed top landing spot for two free-agent playmakers
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with question marks at wide receiver and not much has changed since then.
The team's No. 1 wideout from last season, Khalil Shakir, is hurt and may not be ready for the start of the season, we're awaiting the jury to return a verdict on Keon Coleman as he prepares for season No. 2 and it remains to be seen if Joshua Palmer can step into a bigger role than the one he had in Los Angeles.
With those concerns not going away anytime soon, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Bills are the top landing spot for a pair of free-agent wide receivers the team knows well, Amari Cooper and Gabe Davis.
"A return to Buffalo could also make sense, as the Bills are dealing with the absence of Khalil Shakir (high-ankle sprain)," Know wrote of Cooper.
"High-ankle sprains can linger, though, and given Shakir's value to the offense — he caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns last season — the Bills could afford to add some receiver insurance," Knox said of Davis. "Gabe Davis, who spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, would be a logical candidate."
A former fourth-round pick, Davis was inconsistent over four years in Buffalo, but he did produce two 700-yard campaigns with Josh Allen as his quarterback.
Davis is coming off a disappointing campaign in which he had just 239 yards in 10 contests before his season was cut short due to injury. Jacksonville cut him earlier this offseason.
Cooper was a major disappointment after being acquired by the Bills at the trade deadline last year. Some will point to decline, but Cooper was playing through an injured wrist, so it's reasonable to believe he could do better in a second go-around in Buffalo.
For a team with its eye on competing for a Super Bowl, the Bills should not hesitate to add to the wide receiver position to further aid their most important player, which is of course Allen.
Granted, Buffalo does not have much cap space, but neither Davis nor Cooper should cost much considering their lackluster showings in 2024.
