Bills' fan favorite QB has uplifting message for the Mafia
The Buffalo Bills had some fans in doubt on Sunday night when they trailed by 15 late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, but Josh Allen and the Bills had the last laugh, literally, in a historic game.
This prompted a former fan favorite quarterback to send a critical message to Bills Mafia.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who made 53 starts with the Bills from 2009-12, and has completely embraced the city of Buffalo and the Bills' fanbase, took to his podcast, Fitz & Whit, which he does with former All-Pro offensive tackle and fellow Thursday Night Football pregame analyst Andrew Whitworth, on Monday to get his voice across.
TRENDING: Josh Allen praised by Ravens linebacker after Bills' miraculous comeback
"I know a lot of the fans decided that where they would rather be in the fourth quarter was out in the traffic, in the parking lot," Fitzpatrick said, referring to NFL Hall of Fame head coach and Bills legend Marv Levy's famous words.
"But let's remember, this is not your 2009-2012 Buffalo Bills. Those days are over, the drought is long gone, we've got Josh mother-[expletive] Allen as our quarterback, and with 17 under center, you're never out of a game," Fitzpatrick said, getting fired up.
RELATED: Josh Allen breaks traditional grading scale in Bills Week 1 win
Fitzpatrick went on to say the only person that Allen may love is his wife, Academy Award-nominated actor Hailee Steinfeld, whom Allen wed in May. Fitzpatrick added that Allen was disappointed in the fanbase on Sunday, saying so in his post-game press conference.
"He will never quit on you as a fanbase, so please, so don't you dare quit on Josh and this team," said Fitzpatrick.
Week 1 should serve as a reminder to all of Bills Mafia to rally around #17 even when the times may be difficult.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —