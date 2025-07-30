Bills Central

Bills' rookie CB posts cryptic Instagram story after potentially serious injury

The Buffalo Bills' rookie CB potentially suffered an injury that's season-ending in nature, but did he dodge disaster?

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025.
Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' fans have grown all too familiar with cryptic social media posts.

First, it was Stefon Diggs’ Twitter dealings throughout his dramatic saga with the team. Now, it’s rookie cornerback Max Hairston making waves with his own crypticism on Instagram following a frightening injury during Tuesday’s Bills training camp practice.

Hairston hit the turf with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury during a pass rush drill midway through Tuesday morning’s session at St. John Fisher University. Later that night, on his Instagram story, Hairston posted a photo of himself, smiling, with the text “Beyond blessed Thank you God.”

Then, on Wednesday morning, Hairston crafted another post, a blank black background with the words “God has my back, I can’t lose” and the song “Give It to Jesus” by Eugy Official attached to the post.

The two posts have sent Bills fans into a frenzy, as they try to decipher the meaning behind the rookie cornerback’s mysteriousness.

RELATED: Max Hairston's 'non-contact' practice injury has Bills' teammates feeling 'sick'

Hairston is expected to factor into the competition for one of the team’s starting cornerback positions, opposite incumbent starter Christian Benford. His absence would cause a shakeup within the team’s cornerback room, where Tre’Davious White has impressed with the first-team defense throughout training camp. Veteran Dane Jackson was acquired via free agency this offseason and may also factor into the positional battle. Ja’Marcus Ingram is another player to keep in mind, while rookie Dorian Strong has shown flashes of brilliance throughout training camp as well.

On Wednesday, Madden NFL 26 released its list of top-10-rated rookies, with Hairston coming in at No. 10 with a 78 overall rating. Big things are expected of him during his first professional season, with all eyes now focused on any updates regarding the rookie’s apparent knee injury.

The hope is that he avoided a serious, long-term ailment.

Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills
Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

Home/News