Bills Central

Buffalo Bills newly minted $60 million star reveals what makes OC Joe Brady special

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir joined former NFL starter Chris Long and had plenty to say about the coach calling Buffalo's high-powered offense.

Brian Letscher

Jan 12, 2025; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game.
Jan 12, 2025; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a 5-5 start to the 2023 season, and coming off a couple nasty primetime losses, the Buffalo Bills fired Ken Dorsey and made then-QB coach Joe Brady their interim offensive coordinator. The move quickly resulted in a 32-6 victory over AFC East rival New York Jets and earned high praise from those within the Bills organization.

Brady brought his "everybody eats" philosophy to the Bills offense as well as some special personal traits which are much appreciated by Bills wide receiver, Khalil Shakir, as he recently expressed to Chris Long on the Greenlight Pod.

Brady, previously best known as the offensive architect for the 2021 national championship LSU Tigers, shifted the Bills offense from a boom-bust mentality to one that balanced the run and the pass. The difference was immediate and the Bills removed Brady's interim tag, leading to a explosive 2024 in which Buffalo set franchise records for touchdowns (63) and points scored (509) and made it to the AFC championship game.

Khalil Shakir TD
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a 13 yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs in the playoffs / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brady's offense has allowed Josh Allen to take what the defense gave him rather than feel he had to push the ball downfield into often too-tight windows resulting in an MVP season that saw Allen throw a career low six interceptions while hitting his second-highest QB rating of 101.4.

All the success led to Brady being on the short list for several head coaching vacancies after the 2024 season. Fortunately for Shakir, Allen and the Bills organization, Brady decided to remain in Buffalo and see if, together, they can finally win that elusive Super Bowl.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News