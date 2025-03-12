Buffalo Bills newly minted $60 million star reveals what makes OC Joe Brady special
After a 5-5 start to the 2023 season, and coming off a couple nasty primetime losses, the Buffalo Bills fired Ken Dorsey and made then-QB coach Joe Brady their interim offensive coordinator. The move quickly resulted in a 32-6 victory over AFC East rival New York Jets and earned high praise from those within the Bills organization.
Brady brought his "everybody eats" philosophy to the Bills offense as well as some special personal traits which are much appreciated by Bills wide receiver, Khalil Shakir, as he recently expressed to Chris Long on the Greenlight Pod.
Brady, previously best known as the offensive architect for the 2021 national championship LSU Tigers, shifted the Bills offense from a boom-bust mentality to one that balanced the run and the pass. The difference was immediate and the Bills removed Brady's interim tag, leading to a explosive 2024 in which Buffalo set franchise records for touchdowns (63) and points scored (509) and made it to the AFC championship game.
Brady's offense has allowed Josh Allen to take what the defense gave him rather than feel he had to push the ball downfield into often too-tight windows resulting in an MVP season that saw Allen throw a career low six interceptions while hitting his second-highest QB rating of 101.4.
All the success led to Brady being on the short list for several head coaching vacancies after the 2024 season. Fortunately for Shakir, Allen and the Bills organization, Brady decided to remain in Buffalo and see if, together, they can finally win that elusive Super Bowl.
