Peter Schrager gives his two cents on Bills general manager Brandon Beane
Some Buffalo Bills fans criticize general manager Brandon Beane for his mistakes with high draft picks. However, they overlook his many successful selections of later-round players, such as receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard. Let's also not forget Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White were high picks of Beane's, among others. The moral of the story, the NFL draft is a crap shoot, and you aren't going to hit on them all. Despite those challenges, Beane has done a terrific job of building the Bills roster.
One thing about Beane and the Bills" front office, you can be sure they won't quit on the team. They will continue to find ways to improve the roster, aiming to eventually get past the Chiefs. On NFL Network's GMFB, co-host Peter Schrager commented on Beane's press conference, "If I'm a Buffalo Bills fan, I love that Brandon Beane is my GM. I love what he stands for. And I loved his comments yesterday."
Beane recently showed that resolve and his belief that the BIlls are close to their first Super Bowl during his tenure as GM: "I've heard it told to me by multiple people that have been in the league longer than I have: Keep kicking the door. Keep kicking the door & you're going to knock it down."
The league will enter free agency soon, followed by the NFL draft. The Bills have a handful of their own free agents to either re-sign or let walk. As far as the draft, the Bills have ten draft picks this year, and Beane will undoubtedly move around making draft day deals.