Bills predicted to add 40-TD superstar running back as James Cook replacement in 2026
The future of Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook remains murky as the talented and explosive playmaker continues to seek a contract extension.
Going into the final year of his rookie contract, there remains a chance Cook will hold out, although the good news is general manager Brand on Beane remains optimistic that won't happen. Cook, meanwhile, has not committed one way or the other.
Even if Cook plays without an extension in 2025, there remains a strong possibility he won't be back in 2026, especially with the Bills not having a great financial situation moving forward.
If that turns out to be the case, the Bills will likely search for their next starting running back in the 2026 draft.
That scenario played out in a recent mock draft from Pro Football and Sports Network's Brentley Weissman, who predicts the Bills will draft Penn State superstar running back Nicholas Singleton with the No. 30 overall pick.
"Nicholas Singleton is easily one of my favorite players in the class," Weissman wrote. "If he had come out last year, he probably would have been my second favorite back behind Ashton Jeanty. Singleton is a hard-nosed runner who runs with power and violence, but he also has the home run speed to break long runs.
"Buffalo may not want to extend James Cook and give him the contract he wants, so adding a dynamic bellcow just makes too much sense. Singleton would give Buffalo a workhorse back who would do well in a Josh Allen-led offense."
Over three years at Penn State, Singleton has tallied 1,000 yards on the ground twice and has shown his receiving prowess with 768 yards as a pass-catcher. In all, he has 40 total touchdowns.
Singleton checks every box teams are looking for in a running back. He has the ability to take on a big workload at 6-foot and 223 pounds, he's both a powerful and explosive runner, and he can catch passes out of the backfield.
Singleton is on a crash course with being the top back in next year's draft, and he can solidify his position with another impressive showing in 2025.
