Bills' rookie defensive tackles impress throughout successful summer
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane spent his first five 2025 draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, and his investments at defensive tackle seem to have paid off after a strong preseason from both TJ Sanders and Deone Walker.
The Bills traded up for both players. They selected Sanders 41st overall for his pass rush ability. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7, 331 pound Walker fell to the fourth round, after an underwhelming year at Kentucky tanked the draft stock for a player previously considered a first-round talent.
While two investments at defensive tackle heighten the odds of finding a hit, an encouraging preseason from both rookies could mean both will be important contributors in their first NFL season.
X user Billy M posted that, according to PFF, Sanders and Walker were tied for fifth among rookie DTs in pass rush win rate in the preseason, both posting a rate of 15.4 percent.
RELATED: Bills cut bait on Brandon Beane's failed free-agent safety experiment
Sanders played 50 snaps through the three games, recording five pressures and four QB hurries. Walker was on the field for 58 plays, notching six pressures, one sack, five QB hurries, and four defensive stops. The pair often played together with Buffalo's second-team defense alongside fellow rookie Landon Jackson on the edge.
Ed Oliver will stay atop the depth chart at defensive tackle, but the strong showing from both rookies may make 2024 third round pick DeWayne Carter expendable on cut down day, or at the very least, make him a healthy inactive on game day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —