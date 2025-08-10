QBs Mitch Trubisky, Mike White impress in battle for Bills' backup job vs. Giants
Many fans remember a time when the Buffalo Bills went into preseason games not knowing who the starting quarterback would be, nevermind the backup.
Thankfully, the Bills have come a long way since those days, and you know things are good when the battle for the backup role brings more drama and intrigue.
Last season, Mitch Trubisky was the backup, but the incumbent is facing some fierce competition to hold his spot this summer.
Going into 2025, Mike White, a late 2024 addition, is giving Trubisky a push for his job.
Both played well in the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants. It was nice to see both quarterbacks taking shots downfield, too, considering Trubisky is known for his propensity to throw short dump-off passes. At one point, he completed a 58-yard pass to Bills receiver Tyrell Shavers, who had a solid game himself.
RELATED: Bills' Mitch Trubisky earns multiple key endorsements heading into preseason start
White joined the fun in the second half, and he had a nice 39-yard touchdown to K.J. Hamler. White also threw a second touchdown pass, this time to Darrynton Evans. White completed 8 of 13 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Trubisky was 9 of 13 for 138 yards and one touchdown. Trubisky's touchdown was to Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
The Bills' third quarterback, Shane Buechele came in late in the fourth and tossed the ball around as well. He was a solid 10 for 12, and 91 yards. He had a touchdown pass that was later overturned, and he had a poor snap that resulted in a turnover. Altogether, the three Bills quarterbacks combined for 27 of 38 for 331 yards, and three touchdowns, in the loss to the Giants.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI