Bills Central

QBs Mitch Trubisky, Mike White impress in battle for Bills' backup job vs. Giants

Both quarterbacks behind Josh Allen played well, and it's apparent the battle for the backup role will go deep into the preseason.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White gets ready to throw to a receiver with fellow back ups quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and quarterback Shane Buechele waiting their turn to rotate through during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White gets ready to throw to a receiver with fellow back ups quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and quarterback Shane Buechele waiting their turn to rotate through during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Many fans remember a time when the Buffalo Bills went into preseason games not knowing who the starting quarterback would be, nevermind the backup.

Thankfully, the Bills have come a long way since those days, and you know things are good when the battle for the backup role brings more drama and intrigue.

Last season, Mitch Trubisky was the backup, but the incumbent is facing some fierce competition to hold his spot this summer.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Mike White and Steve Buechele visiting fans during Bills training camp.
Bills' quarterbacks Mike White, Shane Buechele run the perimeter of the practice field high-fiving fans after practice during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into 2025, Mike White, a late 2024 addition, is giving Trubisky a push for his job.

Both played well in the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants. It was nice to see both quarterbacks taking shots downfield, too, considering Trubisky is known for his propensity to throw short dump-off passes. At one point, he completed a 58-yard pass to Bills receiver Tyrell Shavers, who had a solid game himself.

RELATED: Bills' Mitch Trubisky earns multiple key endorsements heading into preseason start

White joined the fun in the second half, and he had a nice 39-yard touchdown to K.J. Hamler. White also threw a second touchdown pass, this time to Darrynton Evans. White completed 8 of 13 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Trubisky was 9 of 13 for 138 yards and one touchdown. Trubisky's touchdown was to Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky during Bills training camp practice.
Bills' quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky high-five during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills' third quarterback, Shane Buechele came in late in the fourth and tossed the ball around as well. He was a solid 10 for 12, and 91 yards. He had a touchdown pass that was later overturned, and he had a poor snap that resulted in a turnover. Altogether, the three Bills quarterbacks combined for 27 of 38 for 331 yards, and three touchdowns, in the loss to the Giants.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

Home/News