Bills reportedly lose third-round DT to season-ending injury prior to opener
The Buffalo Bills signed an insurance policy to their practice squad this past week, and they'll need to submit a claim much sooner than expected.
Only days after the Bills brought veteran Jordan Phillips back to Orchard Park on a P-squad deal, news emerged that defensive tackle DeWayne Carter suffered an Achilles tear that effectively ends his 2025 season before Week 1. Insider Jordan Schultz called it "a tough blow" for Buffalo.
Carter, a 2024 third-round draft pick, was one of five defensive tackles to make the Bills' initial 53-man roster, which was declared on August 26. Veterans DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver are joined by rookies TJ Sanders and Deone Walker.
With veteran free-agent signee Larry Ogunjobi unavailable for the season's first six games due to a PED-related suspension, Buffalo may need to call Phillips up to the active roster as soon as he reaches playing shape.
After being drafted at No. 95 overall in 2024, Carter saw his rookie season interrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery. The Duke product missed five games in a row before returning on December 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.
After a solid beginning to the season, Carter was seemingly unable to rediscover his effectiveness after coming back from the injury. He totaled 11 regular season appearances, and the Bills made him a healthy scratch during the playoffs.
In addition to Phillips, Buffalo also has defensive tackle Zion Logue on the practice squad.
Naturally, more information will become available this upcoming week when head coach Sean McDermott meets the media ahead of the September 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Carter is one of the Bills' players who made the cast for the upcoming Hallmark film "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
