Bills predicted to land $84 million 2x Pro Bowler in blockbuster draft day trade
It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills still have a concern in their cornerbacks room, which is a huge issue considering the competition the Bills are facing in the AFC.
After starting in all 15 games last season, Rasul Douglas has not been re-signed by the Bills, leaving two free-agent signings, Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson, as the starting options opposite Christian Benford. Unfortunately, White has had issues staying healthy and Jackson is not a starting-caliber cornerback.
While the Bills are fully expected to draft a cornerback, what if the team decided to spring for a veteran starter instead?
That scenario was floated by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who proposed a Bills trade with the Green Bay Packers that sends cornerback Jaire Alexander to Buffalo in exchange for two picks.
- Packers get: 2024 4th-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick
- Bills get: CB Jaire Alexander
"Though Buffalo recently brought back Tre'Davious White, it could use additional cornerback help," Knox wrote. "Alexander could provide it and provide the Packers with a couple of high Day 3 draft selections."
When healthy, Alexander remains one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and would amount to a sizeable upgrade for Buffalo. That said, availability has been a big problem for Alexander, which is part of the reason why he's on the trade block.
"Obviously we’ve invested a lot into Jaire, and I want to make sure if he’s not going to be on our football team helping us win games that we get something back for that investment," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Alexander last month, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
When you consider his injury history and massive $84 million contract, there is simply no way the Packers will get two fourth-round picks back for Alexander, even if they take on some of that money. Instead, Alexander is likely to cost a single fourth-round pick, at best.
The only way this trade can work is if the Packers take on a heap of Alexander's money. The Bills have just $3.4 million in cap space and cannot afford to add his contract as is. And, that could still be the case even if the Packers pick up a significant portion.
Should the Bills acquire Alexander if given the opportunity? Of course, as he'd better prepare the defense for a run at the Super Bowl. However, due to their financial constraints, we just don't see the Bills making this happen.
