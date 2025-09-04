Bills give troubling Tre'Davious White injury update after Thursday's practice
The Buffalo Bills logged their latest practice on Thursday with just days to go before the Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and things aren't looking good for veteran corner Tre'Davious White.
According to the Bills' latest injury report, White was once again a non-participant in practice on Thursday as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury.
The fact that White hasn't been able to practice in any capacity over the first two days of the week suggests he's on track to be absent for Buffalo's regular-season opener.
White has been sidelined since Aug. 21, when he exited practice early with an injury. On Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott didn't say one way or the other if White would suit up.
“He’s a pro,” McDermott said of White. “He’s always going to be studying, whether he’s in the training room watching his iPad or at home or here. Getting his rehab in at the same time. He really wants to be out there, and we want him out there.”
White, who is set to start opposite Christian Benford, isn't the only injury the Bills have at cornerback to start the season. Rookie Maxwell Hairston is on injured reserve and is sidelined for at least the first four games with a knee injury.
On the bright side, Benford, who was limited on Wednesday, was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday, so we can put concerns over his status to bed for now.
If White can't suit up, it'll leave the Bills in a precarious spot, as they'll likely have to turn to rookie Dorian Strong to start. Ja'Marcus Ingram is another possibility.
On Thursday, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said Strong's "improvement over the last two weeks has been incredible" and the rookie had a strong offseason overall.
A veteran like White could conceivably play without practicing or with one limited practice, but chances are the Bills won't push White this early in the season if he isn't 100 percent
