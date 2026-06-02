3 Post-June 1 Trade Targets Buffalo Bills Need to Consider

Once June 1 hits, NFL teams are able to move players easier as they can spread dead cap hits over two years. That’s why the Cleveland Browns sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles sent A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Buffalo Bills weren’t actively pursuing those players, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be looking for more help. With the Patriots getting better, the Bills must explore all options or risk wasting another year of Josh Allen’s prime,

That being the case, here’s a look at three players who could be available that Buffalo should target.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Teams don’t always love the idea of trading within the division, but that doesn’t mean the Bills should be afraid to pick up the phone and ask the Patriots about Kayshon Boutte.

After adding A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and Romeo Doubs in free agency, Boutte could be the odd man out. Entering his fourth season in the league, Boutte is coming off a strong campaign which saw him record 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns.

His average of 16.7 yards per catch is exactly what the Buffalo offense needs. Of course, it would mean admitting their mistake on Keon Coleman, and it’s tough to see Brandon Beane doing that after another offseason of hyping up the 2024 second-round pick.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips celebrate a fourth down stop against the Bills. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Yes, this would be another in-division trade, but the Miami Dolphins aren’t in the same position as the Patriots. Instead of chasing a title, they’re trying to rebuild their roster and might be willing to take on draft capital in exchange for Jordyn Brooks.

Buffalo has been praising rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr and there’s a belief that Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams can improve under Jim Leonhard. That said, a team with championship aspirations should prefer a sure thing over hope, and Brooks is a sure thing.

Brooks led the NFL with 183 tackles this past season and made an impact in the backfield with 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. PFF graded him as the 10th best linebacker, but what should really appeal to Buffalo is his run defense which was graded third overall at the position (92.0).

Brooks could shore up a major concern with his run defense while giving Elarms-Orr time to develop.

James Houston, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston stands on the field against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator and have revamped their entire defensive roster. Everyone on their defense should be on notice and that includes James Houston.

The veteran pass rusher had 5.5 sacks this past season but was seen as a pure pass rusher, with the Cowboys limiting him to 28 percent of the defensive snaps.

This year, he has Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Malachi Lawrence ahead of him. There’s also no guarantee Houston can beat out Sam Williams, plus the Cowboys want to try Marist Liufau on the edge. That could make Houston expendable, and the Bills could stand to add the third-down specialist