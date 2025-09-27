4 bold predictions for Bills vs. Saints, including breakout for Greg Rousseau
In Week 4, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. It's a battle of two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Buffalo comes into this one with a record of 3-0, while the Saints are 0-3 and coming off a lopsided loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Bills are one of the few contenders for the Super Bowl, whereas the Saints are expected to contend for the No. 1 draft picks.
Such a game could be dangerous if the Bills overlook their opponent. As long as they take them seriously, however, this should go down as another win. That will be even more likely should these four bold predictions come true.
Dalton Kincaid goes off again
Dalton Kincaid is set for another big day against the Saints. Kincaid enters this contest with 13 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns, emerging as a real receiving threat for Buffalo.
He should be able to add plenty to that total based on the Saints' performance against tight ends this season. While they didn't give up many receptions to the Seattle Seahawks' tight ends, they still allowed A.J. Barner to haul in his only target for 23 yards.
The week before that, they allowed Jake Tonga to catch four passes for 31 yards while Luke Farrell had 15 yards and a touchdown on two catches for the 49ers. Arizona's Trey McBride had his way as well, with 61 yards on six receptions.
That said, this prediction is that Kincaid picks up at least 75 yards and a touchdown as his breakout campaign continues.
Bills hold Saints to fewer than 75 yards on the ground
This one might really be bold given the Bills' struggles to slow down the run, but the Saints aren't exactly lighting it up when it comes to running the ball. While Buffalo is surrendering nearly five yards per attempt, they're able to force teams to abandon the run thanks to their own offense.
New Orleans, which is averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt, had just 79 yards last week while losing 44-13. This is another game that could get away from them, leading to similar numbers on the ground.
Josh Allen will throw more than expected
Going against a team that hasn't had a win would give the impression that the Bills are going to blow out the Saints and run the ball all day, as they did against the New York Jets in Week 2. That might not be the case, however, since the Saints are actually better against the run than the pass.
Entering this game, New Orleans is 14th in defense, giving up 310 yards per game. They're sixth in average, holding opponents to 3.6 yards per attempt. Conversely, they have the ninth fewest passing attempts against them but have surrendered the 18th most yardage. Throw in the fact that Chase Young is out, and the Bills are likely to come out of the gates throwing the ball all over the yard with Josh Allen topping 300 yards.
Greg Rousseau will break out with 2 sacks
Spencer Rattler has been sacked six times in three games, which isn't a lot, but half of those came against San Francisco. Their other two opponents don't have fearsome pass rushers, which isn't the case for Buffalo.
The Bills have multiple players who can get after the quarterback, and they're likely to pay a lot of attention to Joey Bosa. That could mean Greg Rousseau will find himself in one-on-one situations with Taliese Fuaga, allowing him to break out with two sacks.
