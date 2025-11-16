Bills Central

3 Bills' player prop bets banking on Josh Allen's arm vs. Buccaneers in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we've identified three player prop bets for Bills' backers to consider

Ralph Ventre

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills need a win, and it also wouldn't hurt to remind everyone who their quarterback is.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen can sling it at an elite level, and the Bills should let him loose when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 16.

Here are three player prop bets that require only a modest day from Allen. Odds were posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Josh Allen
250+ pass yards (+218)

Allen has exceeded the 250-yard pass mark in three of the past five games, and the +218 payout makes this a must play for me.

With fans clamoring for a downfield passing game, the Bills may elect to open it up at home and let Allen's arm do the work. The return of wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Gabe Davis should inspire the quarterback to take some deep shots.

Josh Allen (17)
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

James Cook
15+ receiving yards (+126)

Other than his 51-yard reception in the season opener, Cook had been nearly invisible as a pass-catcher until earning five targets last week in the loss to the Dolphins. He made five receptions for 24 total yards.

The Bills' offense naturally seems more dangerous when Cook is a threat to run routes out of the backfield, and Joe Brady would be smart to get the running back more involved in the pass game. The 15-yard total can be reached on only one or two receptions, making it a solid value bet.

James Cook ATC
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball after a catch in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Joshua Palmer
Longest reception OVER 16.5 yards (-110)

After missing the past three games, Palmer returns to a Bills' offense that has seemingly struggled to stretch the field. The versatile wide receiver displayed a knack for explosive plays prior to his October 13 injury.

Palmer averaged 16.7 yards per reception over his first six games. He made at least one 20+ yard catch in four of his six appearances as a Bill. I expect an early deep ball from Allen to Palmer against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Joshua Palmer (5)
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

