NFL prediction panel won't abandon Bills amidst recent struggles

The Buffalo Bills have lost three of their last five games, but they still managed to earn a Week 11 endorsement from the SI experts

Ralph Ventre

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although they currently occupy a playoff spot, the Buffalo Bills need a win to get back on track.

After last week's disastrous 30-13 road loss to the hapless Miami Dolphins, the Bills have lost three of their last five games, and their chances at capturing a sixth consecutive AFC East title are gradually fading.

"They're better not be [a hangover]," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "That's not how this league works. We just talked about it as a team, as a leadership group, it's a week to week league. You gotta learn from it."

It likely won't come easy for the Bills (6-3) in Week 11 with the hungry Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) invading Orchard Park, but the experts predict that the home team will take care of business.

Sean McDermott
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott high fives teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

All six members on Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel are backing the Bills to defeat the Buccaneers on November 16. It's worth noting that those same panelists also projected a win for Buffalo last week in Miami.

While the Bills enter as a 5.5-point betting favorite over Tampa Bay, the SI panel picks are always straight up.

MORE: Bills make important special teams change, tab former All-Pro for featured role

Buffalo's defense, which has been ravaged by injuries, will catch a little bit of a break in Week 11 with the Buccaneers missing two key offensive weapons. Running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin will not suit up for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bills' offense will be without pass-catcher Dalton Kincaid, but wide receiver Joshua Palmer will return to action for the first time since October 13. Buffalo has also elevated former starter Gabe Davis from the practice squad, suggesting the 2020 fourth-round draft pick will see his first snaps in a Bills' uniform since 2023.

Josh Palmer (5)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

MMQB Week 11 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Buccaneers)

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills

