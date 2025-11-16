NFL prediction panel won't abandon Bills amidst recent struggles
Although they currently occupy a playoff spot, the Buffalo Bills need a win to get back on track.
After last week's disastrous 30-13 road loss to the hapless Miami Dolphins, the Bills have lost three of their last five games, and their chances at capturing a sixth consecutive AFC East title are gradually fading.
"They're better not be [a hangover]," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "That's not how this league works. We just talked about it as a team, as a leadership group, it's a week to week league. You gotta learn from it."
It likely won't come easy for the Bills (6-3) in Week 11 with the hungry Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) invading Orchard Park, but the experts predict that the home team will take care of business.
All six members on Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel are backing the Bills to defeat the Buccaneers on November 16. It's worth noting that those same panelists also projected a win for Buffalo last week in Miami.
While the Bills enter as a 5.5-point betting favorite over Tampa Bay, the SI panel picks are always straight up.
Buffalo's defense, which has been ravaged by injuries, will catch a little bit of a break in Week 11 with the Buccaneers missing two key offensive weapons. Running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin will not suit up for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Bills' offense will be without pass-catcher Dalton Kincaid, but wide receiver Joshua Palmer will return to action for the first time since October 13. Buffalo has also elevated former starter Gabe Davis from the practice squad, suggesting the 2020 fourth-round draft pick will see his first snaps in a Bills' uniform since 2023.
MMQB Week 11 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Buccaneers)
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
