Bills reshape roster for championship push in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The 2025 season ended in disappointment for the Buffalo Bills with an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Buffalo felt this could be the year they finally made it to the Super Bowl, but their lack of playmakers on offense proved to be too much to overcome. That's why it's widely believed they will target a wide receiver this offseason.

Whether by trade, through free agency signing, or the NFL draft, Buffalo has to get Josh Allen more help at the position. That's why the first selection in our latest 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft begins with a new potential WR1 for Buffalo.

Round 1, Pick 26: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The lack of depth at wide receiver proved to be a major issue for the Bills. That's why they make it a priority to fix the position this offseason, with KC Concepcion being their choice to kick off this mock draft.

He might not have elite size (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), but as we have seen with Keon Coleman, targeting size doesn't always lead to success. What Concepcion possesses is great speed, soft hands, and the ability to line up in the slot or on the boundary. A run-after-catch specialist, Concepcion could be the missing piece this offense has been searching for.

Round 2, Pick 60: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren against the Wyoming Cowboys. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Bishop turned the corner as the season went on, but the Bills need another safety to play alongside him. Jordan Poyer was decent as a stop-gap solution, but Emmanuel McNeil-Warren gives them a long-term starter next to Bishop.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound McNeil-Warren moved all over the secondary for Toledo, proving capable in man coverage and zone. He was also a solid run defender and should be a day-one starter.

Round 3, Pick 91: Carter Smith, OL, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indiana offense has been a machine, led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. One of the reasons Mendoza has so much success is his offensive line, led by left tackle Carter Smith.

Smith put on a clinic this year with no sacks and five pressures surrendered in 372 pass protection snaps. Despite his dominance, Smith could be asked to shift inside due to his lack of length, which is why he's still on the board in Round 3. That's a win for the Bills, who may need to replace David Edwards if he leaves in free agency.

Round 4, Pick 126: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

As a center-only prospect, Logan Jones won't have much appeal in early rounds. That works in Buffalo's favor since they're able to land a stellar pass-blocking center in the fourth round. During his final season with the Hawkeyes, Jones allowed one sack, three pressures, and had zero penalties.

Whether they can keep Connor McGovern or not, Jones is a prospect who can eventually take his spot as the starting center. He's an older prospect, but well worth the investment at this point.

