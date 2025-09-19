Buffalo Bills extend impressive streak during Week 3 victory over Dolphins
2025 is a farewell season for the original Highmark Stadium. While it's had several names, including the nickname "The Ralph," this stadium has been a fixture for the Buffalo Bills, who have called it home since 1973.
As fate would have it, the Bills head into the final year in their longtime home riding an impressive streak. No team has beaten Buffalo at home in the regular season since the Denver Broncos won 24-22 on November 13, 2023.
Their win on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins kept that streak alive as the Bills have now won 13 consecutive home games in the regular season.
Of course, the playoffs matter as well, and the Bills did suffer a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January of 2024. Still, they're one of the toughest teams to face at home, and that confidence will only grow if they continue to win.
For reference, the longest home winning streak belongs to Miami, which won 25 straight from 1971 through 1974. The Bills have a long way to go if they want to threaten that one, but their streak is still wildly impressive.
