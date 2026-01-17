Ed Oliver's activation from Injured Reserve is likely to provide a massive boost for the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line, which has sorely missed his presence up front.

Oliver’s extended absence, caused by a torn bicep, is expected to end on Saturday during the Bills’ Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos, when Buffalo will look to advance to its second consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The impact Oliver is capable of supplying if active for the critical postseason tilt cannot be denied. But how much should he be expected to contribute?

RELATED: Buffalo Bills activate Ed Oliver, WR from IR before Divisional Round vs. Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What to expect

It’s unlikely that the former first-round pick is in line to garner his regular complement of snaps against the Broncos, having been sidelined for the past three months with such a significant ailment. Instead, it is more feasible to expect him to rotate in on pass-rushing downs in hopes of elevating the performance of the Bills’ pressure unit, which failed to make much of a difference during the Wild Card Round.

In the opening-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, edge rusher Greg Rousseau was the lone Bills defensive lineman to produce an ample amount of pressure on opposing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, finishing the game with five QB pressures and a sack, per Next Gen Stats. If Oliver can factor in, even in a limited role, that would give the Bills a chance to throw a potent one-two punch at Denver quarterback Bo Nix on obvious passing downs Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Ed Oliver gives inspiring health update for Bills' Divisional matchup vs. Broncos

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Previous performance

Despite playing in just three games this season, Oliver’s quarterback pressure rate when he has been on the field has been sky-high. His mark of 13.7% remains second-highest among Buffalo defensive linemen with at least 50 pass rush snaps this season, per Next Gen Stats. His three sacks are tied for fourth on the team with fellow DT DaQuan Jones, the only other Bills’ interior defensive lineman who has provided any pass-rushing impact this season.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills will be without 2 key players against Broncos in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Immeasurable affect

And that's not to mention the emotional boost Oliver's presence will provide his teammates. The 28-year-old is the Bills' best defensive player, and there is no measuring the intangible impact he would have this weekend if he is active.

Buffalo has been besieged by injuries throughout the year, and welcoming a player of Oliver's caliber back into the fold is certain to rally the troops for the team's most important game of the season.

However things shake out, the Bills will need to bring their best effort to the table, as they go up against a Broncos' offensive line that has limited opposing defenses to a QB pressure rate of 27.7%, which is third-best in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) applies the pressure on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —