4 Moves Buffalo Bills Need to Make Before 2026 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft now less than a month away, the Buffalo Bills remain with a number of roster holes that they must address before the first round begins on April 23.

The last thing Brandon Beane and his front-office staff want is to enter the selection process with varying needs that may cause a reach with pick No. 26. Instead, the ideal situation for the Bills is to go into the draft with as many areas addressed as possible, therefore permitting themselves to select the best player available in Round 1.

With that said, here are four moves the Bills need to make before finalizing their draft plan.

Add a veteran offensive lineman

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the losses of former starting guard David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints and former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark to the Minnesota Vikings during free agency, the Bills need to acquire some level of veteran presence to fill out their offensive line room.

Alec Anderson was re-signed on a one-year deal, and Buffalo has several young, unproven players in the pipeline that will fight for a job during training camp and the preseason. But they need a fallback plan in the form of a seasoned player who has displayed past ability to step in and fill the void in a pinch.

The Bills recently brought former Carolina Panthers interior OL Austin Corbett for a free-agent visit.

Bring in free agent defensive tackle

Detroit Lions nose tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no question the Bills need to add a defensive tackle or two before kicking off offseason activities. Whether that comes in the draft remains to be seen. Before all eyes turn to Pittsburgh, Buffalo should have its attention focused on signing a player in free agency who could step in and help them on the interior.

Former Detroit Lions DT D.J. Reader has been a hot name among Bills fans, and he remains available on the open market. Former Arizona Cardinals DT Calais Campbell is another veteran option if Buffalo wants to open its pocketbook a bit further.

Sign a linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball defended by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams simply aren’t going to be enough at inside linebacker, and their backups — Joe Andreessen, Jimmy Ciarlo and Keonta Jenkins — are simply that, backups. Thus, the Bills must pursue another veteran to help fill out the depth chart.

Two of the top options still available in free agency are former New York Giants LB Bobby Okereke and former Indianapolis Colts LB Germaine Pratt.

Assemble depth at cornerback

Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) is called for pass interference while defending Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Another position at which the Bills are lacking in terms of capable reserves is cornerback, where Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston are set to start.

Beyond that duo, which is a bit shaky considering Hairston’s up-and-down, injury-plagued rookie year, Dorian Strong’s future is in question due to the fallout from a frightening season-ending injury. Elsewhere, the Bills are equipped with MJ Devonshire, Daryl Porter Jr. and Te’Cory Couch at boundary cornerback.

The ideal fit here would be to welcome Tre’Davious White back, but it’s unclear if he would be willing to begin the year as a reserve, much like he did last year. If he is unwilling, perhaps the Bills could convince Rasul Douglas, who is a free agent, to return after spending this past season in Miami with the Dolphins.