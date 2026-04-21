Bills' QB Josh Allen Had One Unusual Request for Foot Surgery

Josh Allen was clearly hobbled by a foot injury as the 2025 season wound down. He toughed it out and played through the pain, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback needed surgery at the start of the offseason.

Allen surprised fans by showing up to head coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference with crutches and a walking boot. At that time, he revealed that he broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot, calling the surgery a cleanup.

On Monday, Allen spoke with reporters during the team’s offseason workouts. Dressed in Bruins gear to show support for the local hockey team, Allen told reporters he had one unique request for the surgeon, but was denied.

“I really wanted it… It may be floating out there. Who knows. Black market or something,” Allen said.

Allen sounded disappointed as he said they wrapped up the bone, which was the size of a small rock, and threw it away. As for his current status, Allen says he feels good and has no limitations.

When did Josh Allen suffer his injury?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen briefly touched on when the injury occurred, saying he was trying to avoid Myles Garrett as the Bills played the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Allen had to leave the game during the first half, and after taking X-rays in the locker room, he was cleared to return. He not only returned to the game but continued to play throughout the playoffs, even putting together a sensational performance in their dramatic win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card game.

In that win, Allen had 273 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. He threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, showing he was capable of blocking out the pain and stepping up for his team.

Buffalo’s hopes for 2026 still rest on Josh Allen’s shoulders

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hearing Allen say he has no limitations is excellent news for Buffalo. Even with the addition of receiver DJ Moore and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb this offseason, Allen is the one who gives them confidence they can finally bring home a title.

Moore, Chubb, and anyone added in the upcoming draft will be there to help take the pressure off Allen’s shoulders, but the 2024 NFL MVP is the heart and soul of this team.

He proved that by playing well despite the broken bone in his foot and can be even deadlier now that he’s back to full strength.

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