Bills' undrafted free agent WR takes 'blue-collar' attitude on unique 'journey'
It's not very often an undrafted free agent climbs the ladder the way that Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has progressed, from making the team as a practice squad player, and getting called up to the active roster for a game last season.
As Bills coach Sean McDermott said during his press conference, "This has been Shavers' journey".
Last season, against the New York Jets in Week 17, Shavers took a screen pass 69 yards for his first career touchdown, and this season put in the hard work, earning a spot on the 53-man roster. Said McDermott, "Really blue-collar approach, you want me to block, I'll block. You want me to catch a ball, I'll catch a ball. No job too small, no job too big either."
With Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman benched due to disciplinary reasons, Shavers took full advantage of his newfound opportunity, leading the Bills with four receptions, 90 yards, and a touchdown in the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers. The question now is whether he will continue to receive an increase in snaps with the offense from now on.
The recent vote of confidence from McDermott on Shavers isn't the first time he's talked well of him. During the offseason, McDermott said, "He continues to make progress, continues to make plays. You know, the trust factor with him is just goes up and up every year,"
Trust is a significant factor for McDermott, which is why some in the fan base believe that he doesn't play rookies, but rather they'll play once they have earned his trust. It could be why Cover One is again reporting that wide receiver Keon Coleman will not play Thursday night against the Texans. Coleman has lost the trust of his coach and maybe the locker room.
Will we see more of Tyrell Shavers in coming weeks?
Shavers' stat line against the Bucs was nice, but it was a play that you won't see on the stat sheet that stood out. On Bills running back Ty Johnson's 52-yard touchdown, it was Shavers' hustle down the field that got Johnson into the end zone at the end of the play. If Coleman is inactive again, Shavers will get another opportunity to make plays for the Bills.
