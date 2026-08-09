Four Bills' Offensive Players Whose Stock Is On Rise Entering First Preseason Game Week

The Buffalo Bills are through with their time on the grounds of the St. John Fisher University campus as the players and coaches packed their bags and headed for newer, hopefully greener pastures on Friday afternoon following a near two-week stay in Pittsford, New York.

However, just because the Bills are headed to their new home at the recently constructed Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, doesn’t mean that training camp is over.

In fact, it’s far from it.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with head coach Joe Brady (right) during the final day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Battles will be ongoing for the next few weeks in the month of August as the preseason rolls around, and there are plenty of jobs up for grabs: including the starting left guard position, depth wide receiver, and inside linebacker, just to name a few.

Bills ON SI has covered each one extensively so far this summer.

Keeping that in mind, some players have slipped in their sprint toward a roster spot since camp began on July 29, while others have started to pull away from the pack after a solid start in Pittsford.

Here are four players who would seem to fit in the latter category.

WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) checks in on a play-call at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fellow veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore would be the obvious choice here, and for good reason: Moore was—hands down—the M.V.P. on offense during the first portion of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

But, that’d be too easy of a selection to cherry pick from the current list of top contenders vying for supreme relevancy in Buffalo’s offense this upcoming regular season.

Instead, the choice here is sixth-year wideout Joshua Palmer, who is seemingly neck and neck with third-year receiver Keon Coleman right now in the competition to become a top-three wideout in head coach Joe Brady’s offense in 2026.

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Keon Coleman and Stephen Gosnell talk after finishing a drill during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Palmer was a solid performer during the entirety of the seven practices held in Pittsford recently, and it’ll be up to him to continue his current trajectory up the depth chart.

The Brampton, Ontario, native likely hopes last year’s frustrating tussle with injuries is a thing of the past, and that he can keep stacking days as August drags on.

Palmer looks rejuvenated, that’s for sure.

TE Jackson Hawes

Buffalo Bills second-year tight end Jackson Hawes (85) pulls in a pass in the end zone during the final day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Described by some as an “Ivy League meathead”, tight end Jackson Hawes has had a solid training camp thus far in his second summer with the Bills.

He’s never going to be flashy, but his receiving prowess always seems to surprise some people given how good of a blocker he is.

The former Yale Bulldog and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket definitely has some sneaky skills in that department, to say the least.

And, on that note, the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder looks in line for another season of bashing opposing defenders at the line of scrimmage, while somehow managing to find the end zone a few times throughout the season.

Don’t be shocked to see the 25-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah, native top his receiving stat line from his rookie campaign in 2025, which consisted of 16 receptions for 187 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Dec. 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the old Highmark Stadium last season. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It won’t be much more, but Hawes is trending upward in terms of being another reliable target for Josh Allen should he ever need a random outlet at times.

He also appears ready to help pave the way for veteran running back James Cook III to possibly repeat as the NFL’s rushing champion.

Simply put, Hawes is just a good football player. And, head coach Joe Brady can never have enough of those on his team.

RG O’Cyrus Torrence

Buffalo Bills right guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) puts an arm up to block a teammate during a drill at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 31, 2025, last offseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year right guard O’Cyrus Torrence is probably never going to be one of the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the league, but he’s improving daily in that category.

And, given his recent massive contract extension from the Bills, it appears that the team has ultimate faith in the Greensburg, Louisiana, native to be able to continue trending upward as camp continues and the regular season begins.

He’s always been consistent in terms of staying on the field, but his play between the white lines has sometimes been hot and cold.

So far this summer the former Florida Gator and SEC All-American has been stellar, and the contract extension might just give him an added boost heading into the regular season.

It’s been a memorable summer so far for Torrence, to say the least. He could find himself being named amongst some of the top interior lineman when the season is all said and done in six months.

FB Ben VanSumeren

Buffalo Bills fullback Ben VanSumeren runs with the ball after making a catch at Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This pick might not have much fanfare within Bills Mafia. But, the name of the game is to try and not be so obvious with these selections, remember?

So, with that said, the fact that veteran fullback Ben VanSumeren, who’s also a former linebacker, is getting some run with the first-team offense on a consistent basis is quite notable.

The Bills lost former longtime fullback Reggie Gilliam to the New England Patriots in free agency, so it was always questioned in the spring if the Bills would replace Gilliam’s spot in the offense moving forward.

So far, it seems like yes.

He’s still battling it out with rookie Jackson Acker, but VanSumeren looks like he could be in line for a roster spot in September.

Aug. 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43) runs with the ball while being chased by New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the 26-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle can become a top contributor on special teams in the preseason, then that just might solidify his chances of making it onto the 53-man roster.

Keep an eye out for VanSumeren the rest of the summer, folks, especially if he starts opening up some lanes for James Cook III, as well as the other running backs on the roster.

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