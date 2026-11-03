Bills' WR Corps Awaits Mid-Season Addition as NFL Trade Deadline Approaches

It's seemingly unlikely that Josh Downs or Brian Thomas Jr. land in Orchard Park this November, but the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps is nonetheless in line for an addition as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Bills, however, need not sacrifice any trade capital when pulling the trigger on this particular transaction.

Working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last January, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers made his return to the practice field as the Bills resumed activities following their Week 7 bye.

After the Bills opened his 21-day activation window, Shavers, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp, practiced in a limited capacity all week leading up to the November 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think I'm right on time," said Shavers following the October 28 practice. "I got cleared by the doctor like three, four weeks ago, but I mean, it's just a matter of time whenever they open my window, so I'm ready to rock."

Bills' head coach Joe Brady has yet to reveal when the team plans to activate Shavers, but that time may come sooner than initially expected in response to the hamstring injury suffered by Josh Palmer late in the first quarter against the Ravens.

Buffalo is currently carrying six wide receivers on its 53-man roster, including Palmer and return specialist Greg Dortch.

What Tyrell Shavers offers Bills

After two seasons on the Bills' practice squad, Shavers made the 53-man roster out of training camp and proceeded to play in all 17 regular season games on the 2025 schedule.

The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher made nine starts, partly due to Keon Coleman falling out of favor with the prior coaching staff. Playing 39 percent of offensive snaps, he developed into an effective run blocker while catching 15 of 23 targets for 245 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Shavers also showed special teams value, playing 56 percent of possible snaps on the Bills' return and coverage units.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talk about ethos of special teams, a guy like Tyrell Shavers is what you want to build your team around, like the personality, the mindsets," said Brady.

The 27-year-old's size and physicality adds a different dimension to the offense as opposed to the smaller Dortch and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell.

What Joe Brady, Josh Allen said about Tyrell Shavers



Brady, who remains in awe of the fact that Shavers somewhat miraculously soldiered through a torn ACL during the entire second half of the January 11 wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, openly appreciates the mentality that the undrafted wide receiver has shown.

"He obviously makes our football team better, just him being in the building," said Brady. "He's a guy that doesn't give a damn about if he has a catch, doesn't care about anything besides us, doing whatever he can do to help us win."

Quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, voiced tremendous respect for Shavers.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shares a high five with receiver Tyrell Shavers during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's got one of the best stories out there. Just how he bounced around in college, coming here, being a P-squad guy, not really getting opportunities. Finally getting his opportunities, making the most of them, getting injured, fighting back, and now he's back out here practicing," said Allen recalling what's been an eventful few years for the underdog.

Allen, who has spoken highly of Shavers in the past, explained more of what makes him valuable to the Bills.

"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had. He consistently just does what he's told to do. He finds himself in the right spot because he understands where he's supposed to be, at what time," said Allen.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) react to a two-yard rushing touchdown scored by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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